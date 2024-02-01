Douglas scores 20 in Green Bay’s 79-56 win over IUPUI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Douglas Jr.’s 20 points helped Green Bay defeat IUPUI 79-56 on Thursday. Douglas shot…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Douglas Jr.’s 20 points helped Green Bay defeat IUPUI 79-56 on Thursday.

Douglas shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Phoenix (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League). Noah Reynolds scored 19 points while going 8 of 16 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Rich Byhre had 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line.

John Egbuta led the Jaguars (6-18, 2-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Bryce Monroe added 12 points for IUPUI. In addition, Kidtrell Blocker had 10 points and six rebounds.

Green Bay plays Thursday against Robert Morris on the road, and IUPUI visits Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

