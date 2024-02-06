Live Radio
Douglas’ 17 help Little Rock defeat UT Martin 77-57

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 10:37 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bradley Douglas had 17 points in Little Rock’s 77-57 victory against UT Martin on Tuesday night.

Douglas also contributed seven rebounds for the Trojans (13-11, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Makhel Mitchell scored 14 points and added five blocks. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Jacob Crews, Jalen Myers and Koby Jeffries scored 12 points apiece to lead the Skyhawks (14-10, 7-4).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

