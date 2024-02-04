Domask and No. 14 Illinois host Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -9.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Marcus Domask scored 23 points in Illinois’ 87-75 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Illini are 11-2 in home games. Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cornhuskers are 6-5 in Big Ten play. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Illinois makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Nebraska averages 8.4 more points per game (77.4) than Illinois allows (69.0).

The Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

