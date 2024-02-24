Doherty scores 21, Northeastern beats Hampton 70-62

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty’s 21 points helped Northeastern defeat Hampton 70-62 on Saturday. Doherty had 12 rebounds for the…

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty’s 21 points helped Northeastern defeat Hampton 70-62 on Saturday.

Doherty had 12 rebounds for the Huskies (12-17, 7-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Harold Woods added 12 points while going 6 of 10 from the field, and they also had five rebounds. Jared Turner had eight points and was 2 of 6 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. led the way for the Pirates (7-22, 2-14) with 19 points and three steals. Ja’Von Benson added 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Hampton. In addition, Jordan Nesbitt finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Northeastern took the lead with 16:40 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Doherty led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-22 at the break. Northeastern used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 26-point lead at 58-32 with 11:46 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams next play Thursday. Northeastern visits Delaware and Hampton squares off against Monmouth at home.

