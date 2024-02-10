Doherty scores 19 as Northeastern downs Monmouth 77-65

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty scored 19 points as Northeastern beat Monmouth 77-65 on Saturday. Doherty also added seven rebounds…

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty scored 19 points as Northeastern beat Monmouth 77-65 on Saturday.

Doherty also added seven rebounds for the Huskies (10-15, 5-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Rashad King added 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and seven assists. Luka Sakota shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Hawks (13-12, 6-6) were led by Xander Rice, who recorded 25 points. Nikita Konstantynovskyi added 12 points and six rebounds for Monmouth. In addition, Jakari Spence had nine points and three steals.

These two teams both play Thursday. Northeastern hosts Charleston (SC) and Monmouth hosts Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

