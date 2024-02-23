Dodd and Texas A&M-Commerce host Nicholls State

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10-17, 4-10 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-12, 9-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10-17, 4-10 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (14-12, 9-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the Nicholls State Colonels after Alonzo Dodd scored 20 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 76-72 overtime victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels are 8-2 in home games. Nicholls State is ninth in the Southland with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Jamal West averaging 11.2.

The Lions are 4-10 in conference games. Texas A&M-Commerce is seventh in the Southland scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Nicholls State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Byron Ireland is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Kalen Williams is averaging 14.9 points for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 13.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.