Dockery, Harris lead Howard over North Carolina Central 90-82

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Dockery had 26 points, Bryce Harris scored 23 and Howard earned a 90-82 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday night.

Dockery was 8-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Bison (11-14, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryce Harris sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers. Dockery and Harris both grabbed six rebounds. Seth Towns had 12 points.

Fred Cleveland Jr. led the way for the Eagles (13-10, 5-3) with 20 points. Ja’Darius Harris added 18 points and Po’Boigh King scored 14.

