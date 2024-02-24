Disu and Texas host No. 9 Kansas

Texas Longhorns (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Longhorns (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks after Dylan Disu scored 20 points in Texas’ 62-56 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks are 13-0 on their home court. Kansas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Longhorns are 6-7 in conference matchups. Texas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Kansas’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 8.1 more points per game (75.7) than Kansas allows to opponents (67.6).

The Jayhawks and Longhorns square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Max Abmas is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.