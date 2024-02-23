Dinkins scores 16, Canisius wins 69-59 over Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins had 16 points in Canisius’ 69-59 victory against Niagara on Friday night. Dinkins shot…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins had 16 points in Canisius’ 69-59 victory against Niagara on Friday night.

Dinkins shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (11-15, 6-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Devean Williams scored 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. TJ Gadsden had 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

The Purple Eagles (14-12, 10-6) were led in scoring by Braxton Bayless, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Harlan Obioha added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Niagara. In addition, Kwane Marble II had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Both teams next play Friday. Canisius hosts Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara plays Rider at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.