Dillingham leads No. 17 Kentucky against Vanderbilt

Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 5-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-15, 1-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Rob Dillingham scored 35 points in Kentucky’s 103-92 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Commodores have gone 6-7 in home games. Vanderbilt is 3-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 5-4 in conference games. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 5.8.

Vanderbilt is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Kentucky allows to opponents. Kentucky scores 16.8 more points per game (88.8) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (72.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Antonio Reeves is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.5 points. Dillingham is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

