Dickinson and No. 8 Kansas host Kansas State

Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-8, 4-5 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas takes on the Kansas State Wildcats after Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 78-65 victory against the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 in home games. Kansas State scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 6-3 against conference opponents. Kansas has a 15-3 record against opponents above .500.

Kansas State averages 72.0 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 67.5 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks match up Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Kevin McCullar is scoring 19.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 19.4 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

