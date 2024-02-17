Dibba scores 21 points, Madden adds 20 to help Abilene Christian knock off Stephen F. Austin 63-62

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points, Hunter Jack Madden added 20 and Abilene Christian beat Stephen…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points, Hunter Jack Madden added 20 and Abilene Christian beat Stephen F. Austin 63-62 on Saturday night.

Dibba also contributed three steals for the Wildcats (10-15, 5-9 Western Athletic Conference). Madden scored 20 points, going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Airion Simmons was 5-of-11 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The ‘Jacks (14-11, 7-7) were led in scoring by Nana Antwi-Boasiako, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Clayton Southwick added 12 points for SFA. Kyle Hayman also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

Abilene Christian trailed by 10 points at halftime but outscored SFA 41-30 in the second half.

