Diallo scores 14, Merrimack defeats Saint Francis Red Flash 71-60

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Samba Diallo scored 14 points as Merrimack beat Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) 71-60 on Thursday night.

Diallo also had six rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (18-10, 12-2 Northeast Conference). Adam Clark scored 13 points and added five assists and three steals. Jordan Derkack had 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, and went 3 for 6 from the line. The Warriors picked up their ninth straight win.

Eli Wilborn finished with 16 points for the Red Flash (8-19, 3-11). Gestin Liberis added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Saint Francis. Aaron Talbert also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

