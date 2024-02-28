Dia has 25 as Belmont knocks off Murray State 83-61

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Malik Dia had 25 points in Belmont’s 83-61 win over Murray State on Wednesday night. Dia…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Malik Dia had 25 points in Belmont’s 83-61 win over Murray State on Wednesday night.

Dia added eight rebounds for the Bruins (18-12, 11-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Cade Tyson added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Keishawn Davidson finished with 13 points.

Rob Perry finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Racers (12-18, 9-10). Murray State also got 11 points and six rebounds from Lawrent Rice. Quincy Anderson also had 10 points.

Dia scored 13 points in the first half to help build a 38-30 lead at the break. Belmont extended its lead to 68-48, fueled by an 11-0 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.