DeVries leads Drake against Bradley after 27-point game

Drake Bulldogs (19-5, 10-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-7, 9-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (19-5, 10-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-7, 9-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Bradley Braves after Tucker DeVries scored 27 points in Drake’s 92-88 overtime win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves have gone 10-2 in home games. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Darius Hannah averaging 9.2.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 against MVC opponents. Drake scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Bradley averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Bradley allows.

The Braves and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Darnell Brodie is averaging 12 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DeVries is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

