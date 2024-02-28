DeVries, Drake take down UIC 107-105 in 3OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 39 points, including four in the third overtime, and Drake took down UIC 107-105…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 39 points, including four in the third overtime, and Drake took down UIC 107-105 on Wednesday night.

DeVries had 13 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Kevin Overton added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and had six rebounds. Colby Garland shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Flames (11-19, 4-15) were led by Toby Okani, who posted 31 points, two steals and two blocks. Isaiah Rivera added 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for UIC. Filip Skobalj had 18 points.

Drake outscored UIC by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied at 83.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

