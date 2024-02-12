DeVries and Drake host Evansville

Drake Bulldogs (20-5, 11-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-10, 6-8 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (20-5, 11-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-10, 6-8 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 22 points in Drake’s 74-67 win against the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces have gone 10-2 at home. Evansville has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Evansville’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 steals. Yacine Toumi is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Darnell Brodie is averaging 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DeVries is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.