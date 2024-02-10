DeVries’ 22 help Drake down Bradley 74-67

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 22 points in Drake’s 74-67 victory against Bradley on Saturday night. DeVries had…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 22 points in Drake’s 74-67 victory against Bradley on Saturday night.

DeVries had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-5, 11-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Atin Wright finished with 10 points.

Duke Deen finished with 23 points for the Braves (17-8, 9-5). Malevy Leons and Connor Hickman added 15 points each.

Drake led 41-30 at halftime, with DeVries racking up 13 points. Drake used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 50-34 with 17:11 left before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

