Detroit Mercy plays IUPUI following Tankersley’s 24-point performance

IUPUI Jaguars (6-20, 2-13 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-26, 0-15 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Marcus Tankersley scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-67 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans have gone 0-9 at home. Detroit Mercy averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 0-10 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars have gone 2-13 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI has a 4-13 record against teams over .500.

Detroit Mercy averages 64.6 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 78.9 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 66.0 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 80.7 Detroit Mercy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Tankersley is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 71.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

