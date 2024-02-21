Detroit Mercy hosts Wright State following Braun’s 24-point game

Wright State Raiders (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-27, 1-16 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (15-12, 10-6 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-27, 1-16 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Detroit Mercy Titans after AJ Braun scored 24 points in Wright State’s 101-71 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans are 1-10 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 10-6 in Horizon League play. Wright State leads the Horizon League with 16.4 assists. Trey Calvin paces the Raiders with 4.2.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is averaging 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 20.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Calvin is averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 15.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.