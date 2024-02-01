Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State following Stone’s 20-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (13-9, 6-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-22, 0-11 Horizon League) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (13-9, 6-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-22, 0-11 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Jayden Stone scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 78-64 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Titans have gone 0-7 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 6-5 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Detroit Mercy averages 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 73.9 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 77.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 80.7 Detroit Mercy allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone is shooting 40.4% and averaging 19.6 points for the Titans. Donovann Toatley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Jayson Woodrich is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

