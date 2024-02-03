Derkack scores 22, Merrimack takes down Central Connecticut 71-68

NORTH ANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack had 22 points in Merrimack’s 71-68 victory over Central Connecticut on Saturday. Derkack…

NORTH ANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack had 22 points in Merrimack’s 71-68 victory over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Derkack added six assists for the Warriors (13-10, 7-2 Northeast Conference). Devon Savage scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Jordan McKoy finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Allan Jeanne-Rose led the way for the Blue Devils (13-9, 7-2) with 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Tre Breland III added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Central Connecticut. Jordan Jones also put up 11 points, seven assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.