ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Derkack scores 22, Merrimack…

Derkack scores 22, Merrimack takes down Central Connecticut 71-68

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Derkack had 22 points in Merrimack’s 71-68 victory over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Derkack added six assists for the Warriors (13-10, 7-2 Northeast Conference). Devon Savage scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Jordan McKoy finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Allan Jeanne-Rose led the way for the Blue Devils (13-9, 7-2) with 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Tre Breland III added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Central Connecticut. Jordan Jones also put up 11 points, seven assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up