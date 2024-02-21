DePaul plays No. 7 Marquette on 9-game road skid

DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -25.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will aim to end its nine-game road slide when the Blue Demons visit No. 7 Marquette.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-1 in home games. Marquette is 16-6 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Demons are 0-14 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 6.2.

Marquette is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.7% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 64.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 68.7 Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 62.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

