DePaul hosts No. 1 UConn following Karaban’s 25-point game

UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-20, 0-12 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-20, 0-12 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Alex Karaban scored 25 points in UConn’s 89-64 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-11 at home. DePaul has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 12-1 against Big East opponents. UConn is fifth in the Big East with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 6.6.

DePaul makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). UConn averages 81.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the 79.6 DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists. Da’Sean Nelson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Newton is averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

