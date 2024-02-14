DePaul hosts No. 1 UConn after Karaban’s 25-point game

UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-20, 0-12 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-20, 0-12 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -24; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Alex Karaban scored 25 points in UConn’s 89-64 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 3-11 on their home court. DePaul is 2-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 12-1 in conference matchups. UConn leads the Big East with 17.9 assists. Tristen Newton leads the Huskies with 5.8.

DePaul’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 47.4% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Oden is averaging 8.7 points for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Cam Spencer is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Karaban is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

