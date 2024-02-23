DePaul hosts Georgetown after Epps’ 31-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-18, 1-14 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-23, 0-15 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-18, 1-14 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-23, 0-15 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Epps scored 31 points in Georgetown’s 90-85 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-12 at home. DePaul is 2-22 against opponents over .500.

The Hoyas are 1-14 in Big East play. Georgetown has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

DePaul is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown averages 71.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 81.5 DePaul gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Demons.

Epps is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.