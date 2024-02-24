DePaul hosts Georgetown after Epps’ 31-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-18, 1-14 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-23, 0-15 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-18, 1-14 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-23, 0-15 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Epps scored 31 points in Georgetown’s 90-85 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 3-12 in home games. DePaul ranks ninth in the Big East with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Fisher averaging 6.1.

The Hoyas are 1-14 in Big East play. Georgetown gives up 77.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

DePaul’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than DePaul has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 10.1 points for the Blue Demons.

Epps is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.