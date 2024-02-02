DePaul hosts Claude and Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (11-10, 5-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-18, 0-10 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (11-10, 5-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-18, 0-10 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Desmond Claude scored 23 points in Xavier’s 88-77 win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Blue Demons are 3-10 in home games. DePaul is 2-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers are 5-5 against Big East opponents. Xavier scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

DePaul’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Xavier allows. Xavier’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

The Blue Demons and Musketeers square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Oden is averaging 9.4 points for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 18 points. Claude is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

