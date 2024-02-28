DePaul faces Xavier on 15-game skid

DePaul Blue Demons (3-24, 0-16 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-14, 7-9 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-24, 0-16 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-14, 7-9 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -19.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul looks to break its 15-game losing streak with a win over Xavier.

The Musketeers are 10-6 in home games. Xavier is fourth in the Big East with 16.5 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging five.

The Blue Demons have gone 0-16 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Xavier is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.2% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Musketeers. McKnight is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Blue Demons. Jaden Henley is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, seven steals and three blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 64.1 points, 29 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

