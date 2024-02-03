Denver visits Oral Roberts following Weaver’s 32-point outing

Denver Pioneers (13-10, 4-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-11, 4-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (13-10, 4-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-11, 4-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Denver Pioneers after DeShang Weaver scored 32 points in Oral Roberts’ 87-82 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 at home. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit League scoring 75.9 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Pioneers are 4-4 in Summit League play. Denver ranks third in the Summit League shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 9.7 more points per game (84.9) than Oral Roberts gives up to opponents (75.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thompson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Issac McBride is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 25.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

