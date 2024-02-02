Denver visits Oral Roberts after Weaver’s 32-point game

Denver Pioneers (13-10, 4-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-11, 4-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (13-10, 4-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-11, 4-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the Denver Pioneers after DeShang Weaver scored 32 points in Oral Roberts’ 87-82 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 in home games. Oral Roberts has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers are 4-4 against Summit League opponents. Denver is third in the Summit League with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 8.3.

Oral Roberts averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Denver allows. Denver has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is averaging 20.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 25.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.