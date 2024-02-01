Denver plays UMKC after Bruner’s 21-point showing

Denver Pioneers (13-9, 4-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 3-4 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (13-9, 4-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 3-4 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -2; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Tommy Bruner scored 21 points in Denver’s 91-72 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-2 in home games. UMKC is the Summit League leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 2.5.

The Pioneers have gone 4-3 against Summit League opponents. Denver is ninth in college basketball scoring 85.5 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

UMKC is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Denver allows to opponents. Denver scores 14.6 more points per game (85.5) than UMKC gives up (70.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 14 points and six rebounds for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Bruner is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 26.1 points and 4.3 assists. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.8 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.