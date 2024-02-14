Denver plays North Dakota following Brenchley’s 25-point performance

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-11, 7-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-12, 5-6 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-11, 7-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-12, 5-6 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Jaxon Brenchley scored 25 points in Denver’s 94-77 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers are 9-2 in home games. Denver leads the Summit League with 13.8 assists per game led by Tommy Bruner averaging 4.7.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 7-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit League scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Denver averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 74.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.2 Denver allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Pioneers. Bruner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Eli King is averaging 6.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

