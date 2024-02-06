Dent leads No. 25 New Mexico against Wyoming

New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 6-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-10, 5-4 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 6-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-10, 5-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -10; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 New Mexico plays the Wyoming Cowboys after Donovan Dent scored 31 points in New Mexico’s 86-78 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Cowboys are 8-1 in home games. Wyoming allows 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Lobos are 6-3 in conference matchups. New Mexico ranks second in the MWC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 3.2.

Wyoming averages 73.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 69.5 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 17.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Dent is shooting 52.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

