Denson leads Pacific against Loyola Marymount after 23-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-17, 3-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-23, 0-14 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-17, 3-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-23, 0-14 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Cam Denson scored 23 points in Pacific’s 89-70 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Tigers have gone 5-11 at home. Pacific is 3-16 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 3-10 in conference play. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 4.5.

Pacific’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Donovan Williams is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Dominick Harris is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Alex Merkviladze is averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 24.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.