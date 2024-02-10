Dennis and No. 13 Baylor host No. 4 Kansas

Baylor Bears (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Baylor Bears (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Baylor visits the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks after Rayj Dennis scored 21 points in Baylor’s 79-73 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-0 in home games. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 8.5.

The Bears are 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Kansas averages 78.7 points, 7.8 more per game than the 70.9 Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Dickinson is shooting 56.1% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.2 points. Dennis is averaging 14 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.