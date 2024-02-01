Demings and Rainwater score 12 to lead Utah Tech over UT Rio Grande Valley 81-64

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Aric Demings and Tennessee Rainwater both had 12 points in Utah Tech’s 81-64 victory against…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Aric Demings and Tennessee Rainwater both had 12 points in Utah Tech’s 81-64 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Demings finished 5 of 6 from the field for the Trailblazers (8-13, 4-6 Western Athletic Conference). Rainwater shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Tanner Christensen, Jaylen Searles and Noah Gonsalves all had 11 points.

JJ Howard led the Vaqueros (6-15, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. CJ Booker added 19 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

