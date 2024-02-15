Deloney scores 28, Vermont knocks off New Hampshire 70-54

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 28 points helped Vermont defeat New Hampshire 70-54 on Thursday night. Deloney shot 10…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 28 points helped Vermont defeat New Hampshire 70-54 on Thursday night.

Deloney shot 10 for 15 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (20-6, 10-1 America East Conference). TJ Hurley scored nine points while going 2 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Ileri Ayo-Faleye had seven points and was 2-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Jaxson Baker finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (14-10, 6-5). Clarence O. Daniels II added 11 points and 10 rebounds for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

