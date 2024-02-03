Deloney scores 16 as Vermont downs Binghamton 62-49

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 16 points helped Vermont defeat Binghamton 62-49 on Saturday. Deloney also contributed five assists…

Deloney also contributed five assists for the Catamounts (18-5, 8-0 America East Conference). TJ Long scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nick Fiorillo finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Catamounts.

The Bearcats (10-11, 2-6) were led in scoring by Armon Harried, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Binghamton also got 12 points and two blocks from Tymu Chenery. In addition, Dan Petcash had 10 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Vermont visits NJIT and Binghamton plays Albany (NY) at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

