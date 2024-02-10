Dell’Orso scores 24, Campbell knocks off Stony Brook 95-77

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 24 points as Campbell beat Stony Brook 95-77 on Saturday. Dell’Orso had…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 24 points as Campbell beat Stony Brook 95-77 on Saturday.

Dell’Orso had five rebounds for the Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Jasin Sinani scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Elijah Walsh shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Seawolves (13-12, 6-6) were led by Aaron Clarke, who posted 16 points and five assists. Dean Noll added 16 points for Stony Brook. In addition, Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

