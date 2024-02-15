Dell’Orso leads Campbell against Monmouth after 24-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (13-12, 6-6 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (13-12, 6-6 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Monmouth Hawks after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 24 points in Campbell’s 95-77 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks are 10-1 on their home court. Monmouth is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels are 6-6 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Monmouth’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 69.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 72.7 Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Fighting Camels face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Dell’Orso is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

