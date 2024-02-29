Dell’Orso leads Campbell against Charleston (SC) after 34-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-16, 7-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-7, 13-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-16, 7-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-7, 13-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -16; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 34 points in Campbell’s 105-100 overtime win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Charleston (SC) averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-9 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 71.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 73.2 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 13.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

