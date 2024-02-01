Dell’Orso and Campbell knock off Elon 69-67

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso led Campbell with 17 points, including the game-winning layup with 1.5 seconds remaining, and…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso led Campbell with 17 points, including the game-winning layup with 1.5 seconds remaining, and the Fighting Camels beat Elon 69-67 on Thursday night.

Elon’s Max Mackinnon missed a free throws with 8.4 seconds left. Dell’Orso grabbed the rebound and drove through traffic on the right side of the lane for a go-ahead layup.

Dell’Orso added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-11, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jasin Sinani scored 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range), and added five assists. Elijah Walsh had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix (9-13, 2-7) were led in scoring by Sam Sherry, who finished with 15 points and three blocks. Elon also got 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals from Mackinnon. In addition, TK Simpkins had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Dell’Orso scored 11 points in the first half for Campbell, who led 34-28 at halftime. Walsh led Campbell with nine points in the second half.

