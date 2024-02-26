Dell’Orso and Campbell host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 11-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-16, 6-9 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 11-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-16, 6-9 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points in Campbell’s 72-68 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Fighting Camels have gone 9-6 at home. Campbell ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Laurynas Vaistaras averaging 3.2.

The Seahawks are 11-4 in conference play. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Campbell makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). UNC Wilmington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dell’Orso is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Jasin Sinani is shooting 46.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 16.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

