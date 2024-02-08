Dell’Orso and Campbell host Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 3-7 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-12, 5-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 3-7 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-12, 5-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays the Northeastern Huskies after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points in Campbell’s 77-74 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Fighting Camels are 8-4 in home games. Campbell has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Huskies have gone 3-7 against CAA opponents. Northeastern ranks fourth in the CAA scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Chris Doherty averaging 8.6.

Campbell is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Campbell gives up.

The Fighting Camels and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dell’Orso is scoring 17.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Doherty is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.