Delaware State visits Porter and North Carolina Central

Delaware State Hornets (12-14, 5-5 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (14-11, 6-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Delaware State Hornets (12-14, 5-5 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (14-11, 6-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Keishon Porter scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 88-55 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 9-2 in home games. North Carolina Central is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 5-5 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks second in the MEAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Wesley Oba averaging 2.7.

North Carolina Central’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 70.6 points per game, 2.9 more than the 67.7 North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.