Delaware State plays South Carolina State after Tavarez’s 21-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (12-13, 5-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-16, 5-4 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Delaware State Hornets (12-13, 5-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-16, 5-4 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Deywilk Tavarez scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 80-58 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in home games. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 5.4.

The Hornets are 5-4 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

South Carolina State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 70.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 77.0 South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is averaging 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Martez Robinson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

