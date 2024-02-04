Delaware State hosts Howard after Tavarez’s 20-point outing

Howard Bison (9-14, 3-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-12, 3-3 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (9-14, 3-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-12, 3-3 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on the Howard Bison after Deywilk Tavarez scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 65-64 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hornets are 5-4 in home games. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Bison are 3-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Delaware State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Howard allows to opponents. Howard has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Delaware State have averaged.

The Hornets and Bison square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevin Muniz averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Martez Robinson is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

Bryce Harris is averaging 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bison. Seth Towns is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.