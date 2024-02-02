Delaware hosts Rice and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (12-10, 5-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-9, 5-4 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (12-10, 5-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-9, 5-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Xander Rice scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 67-62 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-3 at home. Delaware is fourth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Hawks are 5-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Delaware makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Monmouth averages 71.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 70.1 Delaware allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 9.4 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Jakari Spence is averaging 6.5 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Rice is averaging 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

