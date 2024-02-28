Delaware hosts Doherty and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (12-17, 7-9 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-12, 9-7 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (12-17, 7-9 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-12, 9-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Chris Doherty scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 70-62 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-5 on their home court. Delaware is fourth in the CAA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 6.3.

The Huskies have gone 7-9 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Delaware scores 74.1 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 72.2 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Delaware gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 13.8 points. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Doherty is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

